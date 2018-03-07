Chinese policy impacts Northern Rivers recycling

RECYCLE REALITY: China's changes to its National Sword policy means we can no longer send much of our recycling to China for reprocessing.

LISMORE residents are being urged to make some changes to their recycling habits as the effects of China's National policy are felt across the country.

Up until January 1, the majority of the first world's recycling was sold to China for re-manufacture.

However, due to a policy shift the Chinese Government has limited contamination rates of recycled products to less than 0.5%.

Lismore City Council's Business Development Coordinator Danielle Hanigan said the policy shift has placed enormous pressure on the recycling industry and is forcing local councils to clean-up their act.

"We are managing to find markets for most of our recycled materials, and anything that we cannot find a home for we are stockpiling as we are confident that the market will change," Ms Hanigan said.

"There is now a focus on on-shore processing of materials rather than sending it overseas, which ultimately is a better result for the environment and local jobs."

"Long term we are investigating how we can completely close the loop on recycling in the future."

To help cope with the change, council is calling on residents to make some small adjustments to their recycling habits, including:

Keep your recycling as clean as possible.

Do not put anything into your recycling bin that cannot be recycled. Keep it simple: aluminium, steel, glass, hard plastic, bagged up soft plastic, paper and cardboard.

Do not put anything smaller than a business card size into your recycling bin.

Keep stuff like hoses, pipes and anything that has many different types of materials in it (e.g. a plastic toy with bits of steel) out of your recycling bin.

Keep contamination out. The main offenders are: dirty nappies, clothing, shoes and anything that can get tangled up such as rope, hose and fairy lights.

The main drop-off centres, the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre and the Nimbin Transfer Centre, will no longer be accepting paper and cardboard as a mixed stream.

The skip bins will be for cardboard only, as there is no longer a market for paper. While paper can be placed into the mixed recycling skips and will still be sent for recycling.

"These changes are not difficult but we implore residents to please follow them," Ms Hanigan said.

Ms Hanigan said Lismore City Council was already doing better than other councils, with the use of innovative technology and recycling strategies.

Just recently, the Lismore MRF became the nominated Northern Rivers processor for the NSW Government's Container Deposit Scheme.

"These containers are a cleaner recycling stream, easier to sort and easier to market as they have extremely low contamination levels," she explained.

"Whilst there is additional staffing costs to deal with this added influx of material, it is something that there is a market for, and that is a bonus for our MRF."