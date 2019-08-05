Chinese car’s wacky feature

A CHINESE car maker has created a car with more doors than seats.

Fledgling brand Human Horizons has revealed the tech-focused all-electric SUV that has many similarities to the Tesla Model X - both in design and its all-electric drivetrain.

Human Horizons calls the "production-ready prototype" the HiPhi 1 and describes it as a "premium supercar-inspired electric SUV".

It has some of the most radical doors ever fitted to a car, with rear-hinged back doors that have an upward-opening roof section similar to the "falcon wing doors" on the Tesla Model X.

Those roof doors allow easier access to the third row of seats, taking the luxury SUV seating capacity to six.

The HiPhi 1 has a multitude of doors.

There are claimed to be nine doors in total - including doors to access the luggage area - each one electrically operated.

Human Horizons has even employed facial recognition technology that allows the doors to open without a handle.

The CEO of the Chinese start-up brand says the HiPhi 1 was inspired by a supercar, presumably because it produces up to 400kW of power from twin electric motors in the four-wheel drive variant (a rear-drive model is also planned).

"It features an expressive design, maximised cabin and cargo space, with the latest connectivity, advanced autonomous driving features and state-of-the-art battery technology for maximum range," said Ding Lei.

The HiPhi 1 has a similar look to the Tesla Model X.

Battery capacity of up to 96kWh is claimed to provide a driving range of up to 535km.

Beyond its eco-friendly drivetrain, the HiPhi 1 also boasts a vegan interior that uses "natural fibres, recycled polyester, ocean waste yarns and recycled suede fabrics".

There are also 562 sensors designed to prepare the car for autonomous driving.

Plus it incorporates 5G data transfer technology to allow high-speed vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication.

HiPhi talks of a "neural network" made up of four "super brain domain controllers" and six computing platforms.

It's also claimed to have self-learning artificial intelligence.

Digital overkill: There is a mass of screens in the electric SUV.

Inside is a mass of digital screens, the central infotainment screen arranged in a portrait format similar to those in Teslas.

There's also a large multimedia screen where the glovebox would normally be, providing entertainment options for the front seat passenger.

The HiPhi 1 was developed by about 400 engineers led by former Land Rover engineer Mark Stanton.

Human Horizons plans to produce the HiPhi 1 from 2021, with the focus initially on the Chinese market.