Chinese billionaire denies donating $100k to ALP in Aldi bag

THE Chinese billionaire at the heart of the $100,000 Aldi plastic bag ALP cash donation scandal has denied the money came from him - and says he doesn't even shop at the discount supermarket chain.

The overnight statement from the exiled property developer comes as corruption watchdog ICAC sits for a tenth day of public hearings.

Mr Huang Xiangmo, now living in Hong Kong after being banned from Australia, declared in a statement last night he had "nothing to do" with the mystery donation.

The dinner at the centre of the inquiry. Ernest Wong is seated tio the left of Bill Shorten while controversial Chinese property developer billionaire Huang Xiangmo is to the left of Luke Foley.



ICAC is investigating a $100,000 cash donation made in a plastic Aldi bag to the NSW ALP headquarters after the Chinese fundraiser in March 2015.

Mr Huang dined with former ALP bosses Bill Shorten and Luke Foley at the head table on the night of the Chinese dinner.

But Mr Huang - who has refused to give evidence to the inquiry via video-link - says he never used Aldi bags.

Mr Huang's note to decline being interviewed by ICAC.

The Australian financial journalist who interviewed the wealthy businessman reported Thursday night it was understood that "Mr Huang never visited an Aldi supermarket when he was living in Australia, let alone used an Aldi bag".

Mr Huang's statement also said he was shocked to hear an ICAC witness had killed himself.

"I do not know any of the alleged donors of the sum or any of the 'straw donors' as referred to in recent reports, nor have I ever had any contact with them," he said.

"I have nothing to do with the alleged $100,000 donation that has been widely mentioned in the inquiry."

Kaila Murnain leaves ICAC after another grilling yesterday. Picture: AAP

ASIO revoked Mr Huang's visa late last year on the grounds of his "amenability" to conducting acts of foreign interference.

Documents provided to him by ASIO when his visa was cancelled also cited his membership of the Australian Council for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China and its sister group, the Oceanic Alliance Council for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China.

Both have been named as United Front groups - part of Beijing's propaganda arm.

Dumped ALP boss Kaila Murnain will continue being cross-examined at ICAC today, while another witness, Chinatown souvenir shop owner To Yip, is also scheduled to take the stand.