Chinderah pub and shops get go ahead

PLANS to build a $7.25 million shopping village and pub complex at Chinderah are back on track after an attempt by some councillors to stall the project failed.

Councillors on Thursday failed to get a rescission motion proposed by Councillors Ron Cooper, Chris Cherry and Mayor Katie Milne after they called for more community consultation on the development.

Mayor Katie Milne said she had called a meeting in the riverside village on Tuesday to talk to concerned residents, who were mainly worried about access for delivery vehicles to the new complex as well as to their own homes.

"There were about 25 to 30 residents who are directly affected by the development who expressed their grave concerns, particularly around River St," Cr Milne said.

"Our main issues are access into residents streets. I fully support their concerns about such a large-scale development site."

Cr Milne said for a village the size of Chinderah, which has around 1600 residents, the proposed plans were "completely inappropriate".

"We do want to see development and this is not about stopping development or jobs, but this is about paying respect to the community and listening to their concerns," Cr Milne said.

"This is going to be a gigantic hotel, probably the biggest hotel in the Tweed."

Cr Milne called for a development more in keeping with the "village scale" of Chinderah.

Patrons at the Chinderah Tavern after flooding in 2013. John Gass /TWE290113wet

But Labor Cr Reece Byrnes, who usually votes alongside Cr Milne, refused to support her motion, voting instead to go ahead with the plans.

"I won't be supporting the rescission motion," Cr Byrnes said.

"Ultimately a decision has to be made for the greater good and that is what we are elected to do."

Under the plans for what will be known as Chinderah Village, it is proposed to demolish the existing tavern to make way for a supermarket and local shops behind it.

A new tavern will be built at the northern end of the Chinderah Bay Drive block, to make the most of the spectacular views on offer across the Tweed River and to Mt Warning.

Part of the tavern will be two storeys high with a restaurant, event space, beer garden, bottle shop and village green.

A carpark between the proposed supermarket and tavern would be big enough to host markets.