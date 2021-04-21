Menu
China's President Xi Jinping will attend a virtual climate summit this week hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday
China to attend online climate summit: Foreign ministry 

21st Apr 2021 12:01 PM

China's President Xi Jinping will attend a virtual climate summit this week hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday, as political tensions between the two countries remain high. 

Xi will give an "important speech" at the meeting, the statement said, which comes days after climate envoys from the two countries met in Shanghai and pledged to cooperate on the pressing issue of climate change.

