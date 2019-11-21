Chilling moment in new Star Wars trailer

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released next month. Picture: YouTube

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released next month. Picture: YouTube

Rey comes face-to-face with the charred remains of uber villain Darth Vader's helmet in the latest Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker trailer.

In an action-packed teaser, the heroine clashes with Vader's grandson Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in an epic lightsaber battle atop the wreckage of the Death Star on ocean planet Kef Bir, reports The Sun.

Get the latest showbiz goss delivered straight to your inbox - sign up for our daily entertainment newsletter

The heroine clashes with Kylo Ren.

It begins with C-3P0 saying an emotional farewell to his friends as Rey (Daisy Ridley) fights back tears.

However, the droid is seen by her side as she, Finn (John Boyega), Chewie and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) arrive on a desert planet.

They are chased frantically across the dusty ground by Stormtroopers with blaster fire galore.

Will Rey defeat Ren once and for all?

It all leads to a final space battle involving dozens of ships.

Rey's potential Skywalker connections were in focus in the previous trailer as she continues her mastery of the Force.

"People keep telling me they know me … no one does," she said cryptically.

The heroes arrive on a colourful desert plant.

Rey looks upon Vader’s charred remains.

That trailer opened with Rey running through an as-yet-unknown forest planet, with her lightsaber drawn.

A helmet that fell to the ground looks eerily similar to those used by rebel pilots in the original trilogy, leading to speculation it could be the ruins of the Battle of Yavin.

Another shot showed an emotional embrace between Rey and Princess Leia, made all the more poignant since actress Carrie Fisher's passing.

In the previous trailer, Rey and Princess Leia had an emotional reunion.

Star Wars 9, directed by JJ Abrams, will focus on the reformation of the Resistance in the wake of major casualties against the First Order and Kylo Ren in The Last Jedi (2017).

Elsewhere in the trailer, fans were treated to high-octane lightsaber duels, as Rey and Kylo appearied to team up to destroy someone wearing Vader's helmet.

Other names to make appearances include the likes of Maz Kanata (Lupita ​Nyong'o), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo).

Disney has announced The Rise of Skywalker will hit Australian cinemas on December 19, 2019.

It follows on from Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017).

It is officially the longest Star Wars film ever at 155 minutes or two hours and 35 minutes.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission