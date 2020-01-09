Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Milly-Rose Tregidgo, 11, painting of a broken Australia after she watched the bush fires on television.
Milly-Rose Tregidgo, 11, painting of a broken Australia after she watched the bush fires on television.
News

Child’s painting captures heartbreak over fires

Aisling Brennan
9th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER watching the devastation of the bush fires unfold on television, an 11-year-old Evans Head girl has painted a picture to demonstrate how she’s feeling about the Australia’s condition.

Kayarna Tregidgo posted on social media a photo of a painting her daughter Milly-Rose made of a broken Australia crying.

Milly-Rose said she was inspired to paint the country crying because of how she felt when she saw the news.

“I heard about the bushfires and it broke my heart,” she said.

“I wanted to represent that into a painting.

“It’s Australia crying because of the fires.”

Ms Tregidgo said she wanted to share the “very powerful” image because she didn’t want to keep it to herself.

“I was very shell-shocked when she showed it to me, it’s very power because it makes you cry,” Ms Tregidgo said.

“She did it on her own and wanted to show how heartbroken she is watching the news.”

Ms Tregidgo said many people have responded positively to the image her daughter created.

“I’ve read all the comments to (Milly-Rose) and she’s very overwhelmed it’s getting shared,” she said.

“It gave me goosebumps as well I’m not sure where I should share it too as it’s just way too powerful to keep just on my page.”

More Stories

Show More
australian bushfires evans head nsw bushfire
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murder accused fronts court from police station

        premium_icon Murder accused fronts court from police station

        Crime AN 18-YEAR-OLD man has faced charged, charged with the murder of East Lismore man Jesse Vilkelis-Curas during a fight.

        • 9th Jan 2020 12:54 PM
        Stolen mobile vital in Ballina murder investigation

        premium_icon Stolen mobile vital in Ballina murder investigation

        News A missing mobile phone could prove a vital clue

        • 9th Jan 2020 1:00 PM
        Ballina says ‘goodbye’ to guiding light

        premium_icon Ballina says ‘goodbye’ to guiding light

        News RUSSELL Ronan, aka ‘Mr Tidy Towns’, will be remembered for a lifetime of...

        Taco Bell reveals plans for first Northern Rivers store

        premium_icon Taco Bell reveals plans for first Northern Rivers store

        News This American fast food chain is bringing its tacos to our region