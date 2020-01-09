Child’s painting captures heartbreak over fires

Milly-Rose Tregidgo, 11, painting of a broken Australia after she watched the bush fires on television.

AFTER watching the devastation of the bush fires unfold on television, an 11-year-old Evans Head girl has painted a picture to demonstrate how she’s feeling about the Australia’s condition.

Kayarna Tregidgo posted on social media a photo of a painting her daughter Milly-Rose made of a broken Australia crying.

Milly-Rose said she was inspired to paint the country crying because of how she felt when she saw the news.

“I heard about the bushfires and it broke my heart,” she said.

“I wanted to represent that into a painting.

“It’s Australia crying because of the fires.”

Ms Tregidgo said she wanted to share the “very powerful” image because she didn’t want to keep it to herself.

“I was very shell-shocked when she showed it to me, it’s very power because it makes you cry,” Ms Tregidgo said.

“She did it on her own and wanted to show how heartbroken she is watching the news.”

Ms Tregidgo said many people have responded positively to the image her daughter created.

“I’ve read all the comments to (Milly-Rose) and she’s very overwhelmed it’s getting shared,” she said.

“It gave me goosebumps as well I’m not sure where I should share it too as it’s just way too powerful to keep just on my page.”