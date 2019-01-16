Children's books are oodles of fun

Dr Dawn Macintyre has written the book series about four gorgeous oodles, Charli (spoodle), Dougal, (cavoodle), Barnzy (labradoodle) and Riley our Groodle, living at Highland Retreat in Clunes

FROM a place of pain, Clunes woman Dr Dawn Macintyre has created something she wants to share with the world - a series of children's books.

Based on her four canine mates - Charli (a spoodle), Dougal, (cavoodle), Barnzy (labradoodle) and Riley (Groodle) - she said the dogs were "fantastic therapy" while she was battling chronic pain.

"I first wrote this poem about three years ago and it just came to me. I ended up writing four and they just sat there," she said.

"They literally took me about six minutes to write because there was nothing made up. It was all about the dogs and what they do.

"They were fantastic therapy for me while I was ill, particularly the big ones because when I couldn't move or lean I could stroke them.

"They are very special and have been a wonderful tonic for me."

Dr Dawn Macintyre has written the book series about four gorgeous oodles, Charli (spoodle), Dougal, (cavoodle), Barnzy (labradoodle) and Riley our Groodle, living at Highland Retreat in Clunes Marc Stapelberg

After her experience she now sometimes takes the dogs to the dementia ward and occasionally to Caroona aged care residences in Lismore.

Dr Macintyre said she had four books lined up for publication, but the series could be extended to eight.

It took a year to find the illustrator she wanted, to bring her books to life with bright colours and cheerful artwork.

"The next book is at the beach, then play time and then bath time. It's all stuff that happens around here and to the dogs," she said.

"The idea is to collect the series and get to know the dogs.

"The first one is a bit of an introduction to the dogs and the rest is taking it a bit further.

"There are many things on the page to look for, the language is good and the colours are fun and interesting. There is also consistency in the pages, elements that children can point out."

Sales of Dr Macintyre's books also support the charity Story Dogs, which helps children with reading difficulties learn to read with the support of friendly canines.

Dr Macintyre's books can be ordered online at https://www.oodlesoffun.com.au/shop or bought at various outlets across the Northern Rivers.

Oodles of Fun will be launched at The Book Warehouse in Lismore on Saturday at 10am.