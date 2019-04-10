Children share memories of dad's years as firefighter

MEMORIES: On the fire truck their father used to drive are Robyn Hayes, Bill Burns, Margaret Thorpe and Maureen Watkins at the Casino Fire Station 100-years celebrations. INSET: Norman Burns in uniform.

MEMORIES: On the fire truck their father used to drive are Robyn Hayes, Bill Burns, Margaret Thorpe and Maureen Watkins at the Casino Fire Station 100-years celebrations. INSET: Norman Burns in uniform. Susanna Freymark

THE Burns siblings stood in the same fire engine their father used to drive in 1939.

Norman Henry Burns drove the fire truck for 23 years and his children from Sydney and Kempsey attended Casino Fire Station's 100-years celebration on Saturday to honour their father.

Mr Burns was a long-time firefighter in the Casino Fire Brigade and at the celebration the Burns family remembered their father's devotion to the job.

"I used to come to the station and polish the brass buttons," son Bill Burns said.

One time, there was a massive fire at a Casino shop and their father thought Bill was one of the children in the fire.

All of them remembered the big bell in the house that would ring and Mr Burns would dash out of bed, ripping the mosquito net to attend a fire.

Casino Fire Station archives.

"Our mother would have to sew it up each time," Mr Burns said.

For one minute on Saturday, the siren sounded across Casino.

Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow gave a speech to the dignitaries at the event.

He told stories of the town's youngsters who upon hearing the siren would jump on their bikes to follow the fire truck.

"The truck was so slow sometimes we would pass it on our bikes," Cr Mustow said.

The sirens meant excitement for the youngsters.

"We didn't like if there was a fire in South Casino because it meant we had to pedal uphill," Cr Mustow said.

One time a child lit a grass fire and all the children waited there for the fire truck to arrive.

Cr Mustow assured the firefighters that he wasn't the one who lit the fire.

The fire station cake impressed all who attended.