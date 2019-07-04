Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The road is understood to be congested from Helensvale to Pimpama. Photo: David Clark
The road is understood to be congested from Helensvale to Pimpama. Photo: David Clark
News

Children injured in M1 bus smash

by Emily Halloran
4th Jul 2019 10:37 AM

A THREE-vehicle crash, involving 17 people, is causing traffic chaos on the M1 this morning, with children among those injured.

A mini-van and two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes on the M1 near Helensvale about 9.25am.

The congestion the crash has caused on the M1.
The congestion the crash has caused on the M1.


Critical care paramedics were called to the scene and have assessed 17 people for injuries.

The van was carrying two adults and nine children.

No one has been reported to have any serious injuries.

Motorists are being advised to avoid travelling on the highway in both directions.

The M1 is understood to be congested from Helensvale to Pimpama.

More to come.

More Stories

crash editors picks injuries m1 road traffic crash

Top Stories

    Senior cop's heartfelt message as search is called off

    Senior cop's heartfelt message as search is called off

    Crime "THIS was not an easy decision... it will no doubt take an emotional toll in our community".

    'Wouldn't be dead for quids': Ballina band's tribute to Raz

    premium_icon 'Wouldn't be dead for quids': Ballina band's tribute to Raz

    Music He went missing in the surf, but he has not been forgotten

    Woman bashes man in his bed after sneaking into home

    premium_icon Woman bashes man in his bed after sneaking into home

    Crime She repeatedly punched the victim, then trashed his house

    $20 million needed for five Ballina projects

    premium_icon $20 million needed for five Ballina projects

    Council News The council will need to take out loans for these works