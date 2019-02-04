Menu
THREE CAR CRASH: Emergency services at the scene of a crash at Goonellabah.
Children in three-car crash at Goonellabah

Alison Paterson
4th Feb 2019 9:08 AM
SEVERAL children have been involved in a multiple vehicle crash and emergency vehicles are on scene at an incident this morning.

It is understood that there were three children, one in a baby capsule, and three adults involved.

An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said they were tasked to attend the incident around 8:36am today on the corner of James Rd and the Bruxner Hwy in Goonellabah.

"Fortunately no-one has been injured," the spokeswoman said.

"The ambulance crew have been stood down."

Police and fire brigade are on scene.

Drivers are urged to drive carefully and allow extra travel time.

There was a small fuel leak at the scene which has been contained.

More to come.

