Children begged police to protect them from abuse

A GIRL who tried to stop her mother's violent partner from attacking her family was grabbed by the throat and pushed away in a "serious" example of domestic violence on the Coast.

On December 23, police were called to a Maroochydore home following reports of a verbal argument and when they are arrived were greeted by four scared children "begging" them for help.

The man - who can't be named to protect the identity of his victims - had been picking on his partner's son calling him a "sook" and a "girl".

He later went into the child's room while he was playing video games, put his hand on his face, pushed him down and called him a "weak b----".

The man then turned on his partner and called her a "d---head" before he pushed her multiple times.

Her daughter tried to intervene, but he grabbed her by the neck, pushed her away and said "f--- off, little b----".

He yesterday pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order in Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

Lawyer Luke Bull told the court that his client and his client's partner were both intoxicated at the time of the offences and they'd both agreed to stop drinking while they worked on their relationship.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist told the man "this sort of behaviour is typical of a weak, cowardly person" and warned child safety could get involved.

The man was fined $950 with convictions recorded and the domestic violence order was extended until 2022.