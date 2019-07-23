Childish Gambino's sushi-loving North Coast experience

SPLENDOUR headliner Childish Gambino may have been a little camera shy at his gig on Saturday, but the day after he was snapped lapping up some sushi at a Japanese cafe in Byron's hinterland, which has become quite a drawcard for the rich and famous.

The star urged the crowd in the packed amphitheatre at Splendour in the Grass on Saturday to put away their mobile phones.

"I got two rules,” he told the crowd at his gig.

"Rule 1: Love me and love yourself. Rule 2: put your phones down. You don't need to share this with anybody out there. This is for us, treat it like church.”

But on Sunday, during some downtime, he and his entourage headed to Doma cafe in the tiny Byron hinterland village of Federal.

Gambino, who's real name is Donald Glover, was the last lunch order of the day and slipped into the picnic tables at Doma with some minders that included a security guard.

The security guard was even spotted standing outside the door of the outside loo at the cafe, known as 'the office', while Gambino did his business.

No doubt the exquisite food and quirky location at Doma is a big drawcard for stars such as Miley Cyrus, Chris Hemsworth, Alicia Silverstone, James Reyne and Don Walker, who've all frequented the cafe in the past.