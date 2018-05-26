Menu
AWARD WINNER: Student Natalie Caldwell loves working at Casino West Little Jarjums Preschool and her hard work has been rewarded with received the TAFE NSW Casino Student of the Year award, along with fellow Early Childhood student Belinda Hickling. Supplied - Felice Patton
News

Childhood educator named one of NSW's top students

Alison Paterson
by
26th May 2018 5:00 AM

A PASSION for working with young children has seen a Casino TAFE student gain confidence and recognition.

Student Natalie Caldwell's love of her job at Casino West Little Jarjums Preschool inspoired her to complete a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care at TAFE NSW Casino in 2017.

"I started working as a volunteer at the preschool when my own kids started going there over eight years ago,” Ms Caldwell said.

"When they eventually appointed me as the Aboriginal Community Engagement Officer, I thought it was time to get qualified.”

Once her passion for education was formalised, Ms Caldwell, 46, realised how much she valued her work.

"At TAFE NSW I got a lot of inspiration, support and respect from my teachers,” she said.

"I now have a greater awareness of the children's needs and the ability to support them and their families.”

Ms Caldwell said she was thrilled to be named one of the TAFE NSW top students.

"I also received the TAFE NSW Casino Student of the Year award, along with fellow Early Childhood student Belinda Hickling,” she said.

Director of Casino West Little Jarjums Preschool, Elizabeth Dunkley, said Ms Caldwell's contribution to the preschool has been invaluable and she's not surprised she won the award.

"Natalie is very collaborative and highly active when it comes to improving outcomes for Aboriginal children and their families,” Ms Dunkley said.

"She's helped incorporate Bundjalung language, dance, stories and artwork into the school (and) she also liaises closely with the Aboriginal community which has increased our enrolments.”

Ms Dunkley said Ms Caldwell pushed herself to complete formal qualifications whilst working in a demanding and highly important role.

"We're proud that she's our first TAFE NSW graduate,” she said.

Ms Caldwell says she loves her job engaging with the children, their parents and the community.

"When I first started here, there was only one Aboriginal child enrolled,” she said.

"Now we have 40 children enrolled overall and about 70 to 80 per cent are Aboriginal.

Ms Caldwell said the job and study has meant she has gained a great deal of self-worth.

"Even though I was always shy, I've gained confidence working at the school,” she said.

"Doing the course gave me a big boost (and) I know now it's never too late to learn and I'm keen to go back to TAFE NSW and study again.”

casion tafe natalie caldwell northern rivers education nsw tafe award
Lismore Northern Star

    Local Partners