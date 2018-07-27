Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters battled a unit fire at East Lismore this morning.
Firefighters battled a unit fire at East Lismore this morning.
News

Child treated by paramedics after Lismore unit fire

Liana Turner
by
27th Jul 2018 11:55 AM

ONE person suffered smoke inhalation after a unit fire in East Lismore this morning.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said they were called to the scene on Airforce Rd shortly before 9am.

"They arrived just before 9am and could see there was smoke issuing from a unit," she said.

"It was quite involved, fully involved."

Firefighters battled a unit fire at East Lismore this morning.
Firefighters battled a unit fire at East Lismore this morning.

She said crews undertook a "very aggressive fire attack" on the blaze, began in the laundry.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said at least two people had been in the house and one suffered smoke inhalation.

He said a child was assessed by paramedics, but no one was taken to hospital.

Firefighters battled a unit fire at East Lismore this morning.
Firefighters battled a unit fire at East Lismore this morning.

Fire crews from Lismore and Goonellabah attended the blaze, using breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

They contained the fire - believed to have been sparked by an electrical fault - to cupboards in the unit's laundry.

The home and a neighbouring unit were ventilated by firefighters afterwards.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    AMAZING PHOTO: Whale upstages Sea Shepherd's arrival

    premium_icon AMAZING PHOTO: Whale upstages Sea Shepherd's arrival

    Environment OUR photographer caught the exact moment that a breaching whale upstaged the Steve Irwin ship's arrival at Byron Bay this morning.

    $700,000 Ballina dredging project may be delayed

    premium_icon $700,000 Ballina dredging project may be delayed

    Council News "State Government should carry huge part of the risk and the money"

    • 27th Jul 2018 12:00 PM
    Soccer legend Tim Cahill takes time out on the North Coast

    premium_icon Soccer legend Tim Cahill takes time out on the North Coast

    Soccer He opens up about the World Cup and his plans for the future

    Help native animals raise their young, install nesting boxes

    Help native animals raise their young, install nesting boxes

    Environment Wildlife compete for scarce sites with old trees removed

    • 27th Jul 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners