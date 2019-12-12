Menu
Crime

Child sex abuse material ‘rife on Facebook’

by The Australian
12th Dec 2019 6:55 AM
A new report has found Facebook was responsible for nearly two-thirds of the 18.4 million worldwide reports of child sexual abuse material last year.

The Australian reports that nearly 12 million incidents of child sexual abuse material reported by Facebook Messenger was likely the tip of the iceberg.

People are using Facebook to share child sexual abuse material. Picture: Supplied
The 2019 Global Threat ­Assessment warns that the ability to track child sexual abuse material on social media would end if tech companies implement end-to-end encryption.

It predicted a "tsunami" of online child sexual abuse and exploitation next year.

"Many service providers appear to be accelerating their implementation of end-to-end encryption. Anonymity and secure networking continue to enable offenders to establish safe spaces online, where they can network and spread tools and techniques to facilitate exploitation," the report said.

Experts have warned about that end-to-end encryption could see a flood of child sexual abuse material. Picture: Supplied
"Interpol estimates that there are likely to be approximately 1.8 million more men (with a sexual interest in children) using the internet now compared with a year ago," the ­report said.

"This is a conservative estimate. Other studies estimate that 2.2 to 4.4 per cent of adult men have knowingly viewed child ­sexual abuse material of pre-­pubescent children online.

"The scale, severity and ­complexity of online child sexual exploitation and abuse is increasing at a faster pace than those aiming to tackle the activity can respond," it said.

Facebook said this week it would continue with plans to enable end-to-end encryption on all its messaging services.

