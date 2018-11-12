Menu
Child porn charges 'dragging on' for Goonellabah man

Hamish Broome
12th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
A GOONELLABAH man accused of accessing, possessing, and sharing child pornography is still in limbo almost a year after being charged due to "technical difficulties", a court has heard.

Sean George Allistair Mumford, 21, faces 20 charges relating to the possession and distribution of child abuse material between October last year and January this year.

Mr Mumford was arrested and charged on December 14 last year but is not in custody.

He was excused from appearing in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday but was represented by solicitor Tracey Randall.

Ms Randall said the matter was "dragging on bit, (but) that's not the fault of either party."

She said it was a "highly technical matter" which made it difficult to establish the appropriate charges.

"I've indicated my client wants to plea, we're simply trying to settle the charges which are appropriate."

Magistrate David Heilpern noted the charges were old and were "so far out of the timetable... the matter needs committal".

"If it's not going to settle in two years... my guess is it's not going to settle," he said.

But Ms Randall insisted the matter needed more time.

"It's always been clear that this was going to be a plea... (but) because this was electronic equipment there has been some difficult settling on the evidence," she said.

Ms Randall said the alleged offending material was downloaded by what "looked like a legitimate third party app", but it turned out it wasn't.

"It's been difficult to work out where the material was stored," she said.

As a result, she had asked the prosecution to serve further material to substantiate their claims.

"The defendant is at some disadvantage if they are not served with the brief," she noted.

Magistrate Heilpern said he was stuck with the timetables he had been set.

He agreed to adjourn the matter to December 4 to return to Lismore Local Court.

