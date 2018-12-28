Menu
Child on push bike hit by vehicle outside shopping complex

vanessa jarrett
by
28th Dec 2018 6:11 PM
UPDATE 5.20PM: Further details have confirmed the 13 year-old pedestrian hit by a car on Farm St was riding a push bike at the time.

Queensland Ambulance Service have confirmed the patient only sustained minor abrasions to the knees.

The accident occured at 4.58pm.

5PM: Queensland Ambulance Service is responding to a report of a 13-year-old pedestrian being hitdown by a car on a busy street in North Rockhampton.

The accident happened on Farm Street near the IGA supermarket complex in North Rockhampton.

Reports from the scene indicate the incident occurred in the vicinity of a bus stop.

No details are available on the extent of any injuries.

More to follow.

