Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Stephen Leach leaves court on bail.
Stephen Leach leaves court on bail.
Crime

Child molester bailed to live at Sunshine Coast caravan park

Felicity Ripper
2nd Dec 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 2:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A molester has been given bail to a caravan park while he awaits sentencing for touching a child more than once.

Stephen Leach, 65, walked from Maroochydore District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault and one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child.

The court heard the offences occurred between 2014 and 2015.

Child molester's 'very last' chance to walk free

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said Leach was not living at his bail address when police conducted a routine check.

He argued Leach could begin serving his sentence now and asked that he be required to report to police if he was granted bail.

The court heard Leach had moved to a caravan park in the Sunshine Coast's north.

He was granted bail with the condition he report to police every Tuesday.

Leach is due to be sentenced in late January.

child molester court crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        8L of cannabis oil, 40 plants seized during raid

        Premium Content 8L of cannabis oil, 40 plants seized during raid

        News A 59-year-old North Coast man has been charged with serious commercial drug offences.

        • 2nd Dec 2020 2:30 PM
        'VERY HOT': Summer strikes hard, chance of storms every day

        Premium Content 'VERY HOT': Summer strikes hard, chance of storms every day

        News Northern Rivers is in for a rollercoaster week of weather

        ‘DON’T SWIM: Red alert issued for blue-green algae in waterway

        ‘DON’T SWIM: Red alert issued for blue-green algae in...

        News DAY two of summer and council is also considering the introduction of water...

        • 2nd Dec 2020 2:32 PM
        Mum-of-five attacks woman while brandishing a knife

        Premium Content Mum-of-five attacks woman while brandishing a knife

        News The North Coast mum claimed women had been drinking when the fight broke out.