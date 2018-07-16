Child killer’s bid for limited release

AN ADELAIDE man found not guilty of the stabbing murder of his young son because of mental incompetence has applied for limited release from psychiatric supervision.

David Janzow killed his four-year-old son, Luca, in July 2014 and the Supreme Court ruled that while the objective elements of the offence of murder had been proved, Janzow was mentally incompetent at the time.

He was ordered to be held in a secure mental health facility for life but asked the court on Monday to be allowed out on limited and escorted leave.

Defence counsel Stephen Ey asked for two psychiatric reports to be prepared, with prosecutor Lucy Boord not opposed.

Justice Trish Kelly will consider the reports when the case returns to court on October 15.

In an emotional victim impact statement read to the court in 2015, the boy's mother, Julia Trinne, described him as a special soul, a cheeky, clever and creative boy.

"He had an inner wisdom far beyond his years," she said.

Ms Trinne said the killing had left her "utterly and incomprehensibly broken" and wishing her husband had taken her instead.

"I know what it's like to fall to my knees not knowing if I will be able to get up," Ms Trinne said.

"A living nightmare does not come close to what I have been going through."

But she also said she had loved her husband of 11 years and hoped the death of her son would bring attention to issues of mental health and the struggle people battling a mental illness faced.

David Janzow has said he stabbed his son Luca because he believed he would become a psychopath like him.

She said her husband had suffered for some time then quickly became very unwell.

There was no warning before his actions and no suggestion any of her family were in danger, Ms Trinne told the court.

In documents previously tendered to the court, Janzow claimed to have stabbed his son because of delusional beliefs the boy would become a psychopath like him.