The bodies of a man and a child were found dead in a car this morning, with police investigating a possible murder-suicide.
MURDER SCENE: Council workers found body of child, man

Shayla Bulloch
by
6th Feb 2019 10:19 AM | Updated: 11:06 AM
UPDATE 10AM: Council workers found the bodies of a child, believed murdered, and a man inside a vehicle on the Sunshine Coast this morning.

There is a heavy police presence at the murder scene, located on Roys Rd, Coochin Creek.

Police are directing vehicles away from the area.

Detectives from the Child Protection Unit are treating the matter as a murder-suicide.

The man are child are believed to be from the Redcliffe area.

9AM: The bodies of a man and a child were found dead in a car this morning, with police investigating a possible murder-suicide.

The red Holden Commodore wagon was located on Roys Rd, Coochin Creek about 8am.

Police say the two come from Redcliffe and the incident is domestic violence related.

A crime scene has been established around the vehicle.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

