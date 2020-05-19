Child flasher given bed in aged care facility

Steven Paul Barney pictured in 2008 after appearing in Maryborough Magistrates Court. Picture: NRM

A QUEENSLAND aged care home has opened its doors to a chronic sex offender, who has been freed from jail after a lengthy search to find him a bed.

Steven Paul Barney, 65, exposed himself to more than 20 children in Queensland, NSW and the Northern Territory over the past four decades.

The Gympie-born father of 11 was jailed in 2016 for flashing three young children on a Brisbane train and was due to be released from prison in January last year.

But the ageing sex offender, who exposed himself to a number of children in the Fraser Coast region, was caught in jail limbo while authorities struggled to find an aged care home to take him in.

Steven Paul Barney pictured in 2008, being led from Maryborough Magistrates Court. Picture: NRM

Queensland Corrective Services reached out to more than 20 aged care and supported accommodation facilities to try to find Barney a bed.

Typically, sex offenders released on supervision orders are housed at the Wacol Precinct.

But medical experts advised Barney would need more supportive accommodation because of his emphysema and memory issues.

Last month, Barney was approved for a bed at an undisclosed, high-needs aged care facility where he will receive help with meals, personal care, cleaning, nursing, transport and social support.

He was released last week with the court ruling that the risk to the community could be balanced by putting Barney on a five-year supervision order.

The court found that since the 1970s, Barney had not committed a sexual offence involving physical contact with a victim.

In 1977, Barney was jailed for four years for attempting rape a woman at Mary River in Gympie.

As part of the supervision, Barney must stay at the aged care home, not drink any alcohol and have no contact with children.

He will remain on the order until May 15, 2025. – NewsRegional

