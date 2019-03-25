Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A child has been left with critical injuries, and other members of her family have also been hurt, following a freak incident at the Redcliffe Paceway last night.
A child has been left with critical injuries, and other members of her family have also been hurt, following a freak incident at the Redcliffe Paceway last night.
News

Child fights for life after freak accident at trots

by Sophie Chirgwin
25th Mar 2019 8:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHILD is fighting for life following a horrific incident at a paceway club in Queensland's Moreton Bay region last night.

Preliminary investigations suggest just before 7pm, the gate of the starting vehicle at Redcliffe did not retract and hit a group of people watching the race.

Police say it was harness racing which has a motorised start gate, once the horses reach the starting pole the vehicle pulls away and the arms of the gate are supposed to fold in, however gate didn't retract in this incident.

A small child has been left with critical injuries following a freak incident at Redcliffe Paceway last night.
A small child has been left with critical injuries following a freak incident at Redcliffe Paceway last night.

As a result, a two-year-old girl suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital where she remains in a critical condition with facial and abdominal injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service also transported a 39-year-old woman and a one-year-old child to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 39-year-old man was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the family are from Kensington Grove.

Investigation are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
accident brisbane child editors picks trots

Top Stories

    Joel's brain tumour 'a ticking time-bomb'

    premium_icon Joel's brain tumour 'a ticking time-bomb'

    News WITH a baby due later this year, this Lismore couple is desperately trying to raise enough money for a life-saving operation.

    Councillors 'finally' unite to address $6m budget disaster

    premium_icon Councillors 'finally' unite to address $6m budget disaster

    News Council has six weeks to do its budget -- will they get it done?

    Defects found after $14 million pool upgrades

    premium_icon Defects found after $14 million pool upgrades

    Council News But the council says ratepayers won't foot the bill for repairs

    BEACH RESCUES: The North Coast's dramatic statistics

    premium_icon BEACH RESCUES: The North Coast's dramatic statistics

    News Water rescues this summer saw lifeguards run off their feet