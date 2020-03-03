Child fell in playground, childcare worker tells court

Liesl Pyke-Nott has been accused of failing to alert the NSW Department of Education of "corporal punishment" and the alleged lack of supervision of children at a Casino childcare centre that she managed.

Liesl Pyke-Nott has been accused of failing to alert the NSW Department of Education of "corporal punishment" and the alleged lack of supervision of children at a Casino childcare centre that she managed.

A COURT has heard allegations a child found with a handprint "mark" on their back was the result of the child having fallen off playground equipment.

Yesterday, a mother gave evidence she had noted a red mark in the shape of a handprint on her child in August 2017.

She made the statement during a hearing into charges against the director of Rainbow Station Early Education Centre in Casino, Liesl Pyke-Nott, 46, and the childcare's operator LPN Childcare Pty Ltd ATF Liesl Pyke-Nott Family Trust, which is owned by Ms Pyke-Nott.

Ms Pyke-Nott is facing liability charges and giving false information in an interview, while LPN Childcare is charged with not protecting children from harm or hazard and employing an educator lacking the relevant qualifications.

The court has been told the NSW Department of Education laid the charges following an investigation into unsubstantiated allegations a Rainbow Station employee, Anthony Purcell, failed to clean up broken Perspex in a playground and was on his mobile phone while looking after children.

Mr Purcell is not facing any charges against him.

Ms Pyke-Nott is also accused of not taking further action when a parent made a complaint after discovering a red mark on their child's back following their day at the childcare centre.

The mother told Casino Local Court yesterday, she had reported the handprint shape mark to Ms Pyke-Nott.

But a Rainbow Station employee told the court the child had fallen off playground equipment the day of the alleged incident.

"There was an incident where (they) fell backwards on a fire engine climbing frame and (they) fell backwards on (their) back," she said.

"(They were) offered an ice pack, we placed it on (their) back but (they) would not have a bar of that, by then (they'd) calmed (themselves) down and wanted to continue on playing."

Ms Pyke-Nott had previously indicated to the court she and the childcare centre will defend every charge before the court.

The hearing continues today.