Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Three children dead after fire rips through home

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
26th Jun 2019 7:11 AM | Updated: 9:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Three children are dead after a house fire in the Hunter Valley.

Emergency crews went to the home on Brittliffe Cl, Singleton, at about 3.30am after reports of a fire.

The top floor of the red brick home was well engulfed when firefighters arrived.

 

Emergency crews went to the home on Brittliffe Cl, Singleton. Picture: Nine News Sydney
Emergency crews went to the home on Brittliffe Cl, Singleton. Picture: Nine News Sydney

 

There were reportedly six people, four of these children, in the home at the time of the blaze.

Paramedics treated four people at the scene and took them to Singleton Hospital.

The other two people are unaccounted for.

A neighbour said she heard screaming in the early hours of the morning.

"I was woken up to screams and I came out and the house was on fire," she told Channel 9.

"There were so many children inside. It is just a shocking thing to happen to anybody."

Firefighters and police are also at the home where they are trying to discover the cause of the blaze but it is believed that is started in the front room of the house.

 

A neighbour claims there were many children inside the house. Picture: Nine News Sydney
A neighbour claims there were many children inside the house. Picture: Nine News Sydney

 

 

 

A child is feared dead. Picture: Nine News Sydney
A child is feared dead. Picture: Nine News Sydney

More Stories

editors picks fire hunter valley nsw

Top Stories

    Shock decision on future of works at Tabulam bridge

    premium_icon Shock decision on future of works at Tabulam bridge

    News THE RMS is in the process of contacting subcontractors and suppliers.

    Big Rob vs Lismore mayor: War of words at 'tough' meeting

    premium_icon Big Rob vs Lismore mayor: War of words at 'tough' meeting

    Council News "I'm going to be more aggressive than usual”

    Council asking for $33m for Casino-to-Eltham rail trail

    premium_icon Council asking for $33m for Casino-to-Eltham rail trail

    News A Northern Rivers Rail Trail (NRRT) business case has been released

    Lismore pub gets new owners after unexpected closure

    premium_icon Lismore pub gets new owners after unexpected closure

    Business The popular venue looks set to reopen