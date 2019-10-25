Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Child critical after being hit by car in northern NSW

by Brianna Morris-Grant
25th Oct 2019 8:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHILD is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in the driveway of a northern NSW home this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Minjungbal Dr in Tweed Heads South just after 2pm after reports a child had been struck by a car.

NSW Police confirmed the boy had been hit in the driveway of a Banora Point home, and it appeared his parents had been trying to rush him to hospital when they met with officers in Tweed Heads South.

The boy has now been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in critical condition.

accident car child editors pick

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Divers search for gun used in shooting

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Divers search for gun used in shooting

    Crime POLICE divers are searching the Wilson River in Lismore for a gun used in an incident that left a man with a serious head wound.

    Pair to be sentenced over large-scale cocaine supply

    premium_icon Pair to be sentenced over large-scale cocaine supply

    Crime The men were arrested amid a number of raids last year

    'He had a bunker buried in his backyard'

    premium_icon 'He had a bunker buried in his backyard'

    Crime Court hears the couple agreed to use of buried shipping container

    Casino childcare centre accused of not protecting children

    premium_icon Casino childcare centre accused of not protecting children

    Crime Education department allege incidents were not properly reported