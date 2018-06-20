Child care centre to close its doors after 30 years

CLOSING DOWN: Ballina Kiddi Care Centre director Robyn Nolte will reluctantly close the centre after the privately owned property was sold.

CLOSING DOWN: Ballina Kiddi Care Centre director Robyn Nolte will reluctantly close the centre after the privately owned property was sold. Graham Broadhead

AFTER 30 years, Ballina's Kiddi Care long-day care centre is closing its doors at the end of the month, a move director Robyn Nolte says will further stress childcare services in Ballina.

The closure of the leased Tamar St facility due to the sale of the land and two neighbouring blocks will affect 47 families, and see six long-term staff looking for jobs.

While Ms Nolte said the notice she had given parents meant some families had managed to find other childcare in Ballina, there were others with children who would miss out.

"One mother told me she will have to quit her job as there's no other places,” she said.

The long-day care centre is on privately owned land and the property is leased by Ms Nolte.

She worked in the business before buying it 23 years ago.

Some of the currently enrolled children have a parent who also attended the centre as a child.

But Ms Nolte said the sale of the property meant she was no longer able to get a long enough lease to make the business viable.

"We can't run a children's centre without that long-term security,” she said.

She said she looked at buying land nearby. But the current facility operates under "existing use” in terms of Ballina Shire Council regulations.

She said a new facility would have to meet the current regulations of providing one on-site car parking space for every four children in care - Ballina Kiddi Care is licensed for 28 children - as well as extra on-site parking for staff.

The alternative is pay a contribution to Ballina Shire Council.

She said both options were beyond her reach, and other options outside the Ballina CBD didn't suit her clientele.

The closure of the centre, Ms Nolte said, would bring the end of the last family owned and operated long day care facility in Ballina.