Crime

Child assault charges downgraded for local man

Liana Turner
by
7th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
A MAN who had been accused of trying to sexually touch a young child has had his allegations downgraded.

51-year-old Nimbin man Rodney James Laurie was not required to appear when his matter went before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Mr Laurie had originally been charged with common assault and intentionally sexually touching a child under 10 over the alleged incident in Nimbin.

But prosecutor Andrew Horowitz told the court there had been representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions and confirmed they would accept a plea of guilty to the assault charge and withdraw the other allegation.

Solicitor Eddie Lloyd confirmed her client would plead guilty to the assault charge.

Ms Lloyd told Magistrate David Heilpern she intended to make an application for the case to be dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

She had told the court in a previous appearance her client's actions were likely "misinterpreted" and that those close to the accused described him as a "very friendly, though mentally unwell, man".

Mr Heilpern adjourned the matter to March 8.

Ms Lloyd did not apply for bail on behalf of her client and it was formally refused.

lismore local court nimbin northern rivers courts northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

