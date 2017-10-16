22°
Child approached by man with American accent, scruffy beard

Police are appealing for information about a child approach incident.
POLICE are investigating after a man spoke inappropriately to a young girl when she answered the front door at her home.

Tweed/Byron police said the incident that occurred about 1.40pm on Friday at Bilambil Heights.

A child answered a knock at the front door of her premises and spoke with a man, who was in his late 30s or early 40s.

He had an olive complexion and was about 6ft tall, with a scruffy dark beard, jet-black scruffy hair and black circles around his eyes.

He was wearing a navy t-shirt, brown stretch jeans, no shoes and a large gold necklace.

The man spoke with an American accent.

Police said the man spoke inappropriately to the child and left the premises when the child called out to her mother.

Anyone who has more information is asked to contact police.

