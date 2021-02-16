Child allegedly ‘choked’ by dad in violent public assault

A father has been refused bail after he allegedly beat, choked and threatened his children on Valentine's Day while they were in town playing in the Oztag Junior State Cup.

The Plumpton man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is facing charges which police say involve two child victims in a car park outside Element Bar, and then at a hotel room.

A Coffs court heard that there was CCTV footage from outside Element Bar that the prosecution will use as evidence. The man denies the charges.

The man, who was placed in custody on Sunday night following his arrest, pleaded not guilty to all charges while appearing in the glass dock at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.

These include two counts of common assault, two counts of intimidation, and one of choking.

The man, who made an application for bail, kept his head down as Magistrate Ian Rodgers detailed the allegations that had been brought against him.

The man was refused bail at Coffs Harbour courthouse on Monday.

It was heard that the alleged victims and the accused had attended Element Bar and upon leaving he is accused of "battering" the children in the car park, and choking one of them.

It is then alleged that they went back to the hotel they had been staying at, when the accused held a bottle and told the children he was going to "slit their throat."

The court heard the children's mother, who was in Sydney at the time, contacted the accused then alerted the police.

While the defence said the allegations were "serious", they noted he had pleaded not guilty to the charges and described him as a charitable "active member of the church" who had successfully completed a rehabilitation program for his ice addiction.

They argued these factors showed he posed a lower risk to public safety if released on conditional bail.

The prosecution however argued that his release would compromise the protection of the victims, and said he was "known to" interfere with witnesses.

They also said his criminal history was of concern.

"The facts indicate that despite being in a public place, the accused isn't deterred from his actions and they somewhat escalate when in a private residence," they said.

Magistrate Rodgers refused the bail application.

"If convicted inevitably he will receive a full time custodial sentence considering the level of seriousness and the nature of his history," the magistrate explained.

The man will appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court for his hearing on June 9, via audiovisual link from custody.

