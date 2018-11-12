Menu
Tony Duffy (pictured) died at the weekend. Photo Contributed.
News

Child abuse survivor dies after receiving compensation offer

Anton Rose
by
12th Nov 2018 9:59 AM
TOOWOOMBA child abuse survivor Tony Duffy passed away on Saturday night, just 24 hours after accepting an offer for compensation from the Federal Government's redress scheme.

Mr Duffy, who gave evidence to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse about his experiences as a child in New South Wales care homes, was given just days to live last week as his redress application remained in limbo.

He passed away after a battle with liver cancer in the Toowoomba Hospital on Saturday night.

The national redress scheme was set up in the wake of the Royal Commission and allows people who experienced abuse to apply for support or monetary payments.

"Great news amongst the heartbreak," his wife Karen Duffy posted on social media last Friday.

"Tony has just accepted a redress offer, now he can be at peace."

Care Leavers Australia Network, a group that advocates for victims of child sexual abuse, will be lighting a candle in Tony's memory at an event in Sydney today.

"He heard the offer and was coherent, I spoke to him on Friday afternoon," CLAN executive officer Leonie Sheedy said.

"The family were extremely grateful (for the efforts of advocates).

"He got his justice but he won't ever see that money or get to enjoy it, his family got it which is good but the struggle to get it should never be repeated."

