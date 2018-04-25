Child abuse material found in Ballina storage shed

A MAN will appear in court next month after being charged with the production and possession of child abuse material at Ballina.

In September last year, a 45-year-old man rented a storage space at a facility in Ballina.

When he failed to pay the rent on the space, the owners entered the premises to clean it out and discovered a quantity of child abuse material.

The items and documents were handed to police.

Officers from Richmond Police District commenced investigations into the material.

Yesterday the 45-year-old man attended Tweed Heads Police Station where he was arrested and taken into custody.

The man was later charged with the production and possession of child abuse material.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Ballina Local Court on May 17.