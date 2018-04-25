Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Child abuse material found in Ballina storage shed

25th Apr 2018 5:20 AM

A MAN will appear in court next month after being charged with the production and possession of child abuse material at Ballina.

In September last year, a 45-year-old man rented a storage space at a facility in Ballina.

When he failed to pay the rent on the space, the owners entered the premises to clean it out and discovered a quantity of child abuse material.

The items and documents were handed to police.

Officers from Richmond Police District commenced investigations into the material.

Yesterday the 45-year-old man attended Tweed Heads Police Station where he was arrested and taken into custody.

The man was later charged with the production and possession of child abuse material.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Ballina Local Court on May 17.

ballina child abuse northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Full list of Anzac Day services across the Northern Rivers

    Full list of Anzac Day services across the Northern Rivers

    News DETAILS on all the dawn services, marches and other events being held to honour our servicemen and women.

    LIST: What's open, what's closed on Anzac Day

    LIST: What's open, what's closed on Anzac Day

    Business Supermarkets, bottle shops and restaurants in your town

    Plugging council's $1.6 million black hole

    Plugging council's $1.6 million black hole

    News Councillors argue over what to cut to get books in the back

    • 25th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    How much will you pay at new Ballina, Alstonville pools?

    How much will you pay at new Ballina, Alstonville pools?

    Council News Higher fees questioned despite longer season, facility upgrades

    • 25th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners