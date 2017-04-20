Chicks with attitude help make mother's day

MADE WITH LOVE: The CWA Ballina branch will be selling delicious baked goods, preserves, bottles treats and handicrafts at their Mothers Day stall on May 5.

THEY may be known for scones, but as the largest lobby group in Australia, the good ladies of the Country Women's Association are well used to rolling up their sleeves to support causes large and small.

And the CWA's Ballina branch is no exception to the rule.

Just in time for those looking to spoil their mum on Mother's Day, these talented members have created gorgeous handicrafts and produced delicious baked and bottled treats to raise funds to help them support local charities.

Anyone lucky enough to be in Ballina on Friday May 5 should make sure they pop over from 8.30am to the CWA's Mothers Day stall at Ballina Fair and snap up a bargain.

CWA Ballina branch's publicity officer Maggie Johnston said there's always a wonderful variety of well-priced items available.

"Merchandise for sale will include knitwear ranging from premmie baby to adults," she said.

"There will also be home-wares, cookery, preserves, a raffle and much more."

For enquiries phone Lyn on 66864849 or 0404034654.

The CWA Far North Coast Group are always happy to speak with women interested in joining.