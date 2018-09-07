Chicks with attitude help communities

CHICKS WITH ATTITUDE: The may be resown for their baking but in fact the CWA is the nations largest lobby group and since 1922 has been instrumental in improving conditions for country women and children. Here the members of recently founded Lismore Evening Branch enjoy making new friends and biscuits.

SO MUCH more than tea and scones.”

If your idea of the Country Women's Association revolves around baking scones, slices, cakes and craft, then you only have half the story.

CWA Far North Coast Group vice-president Yvonne Scarrabelotti said since 1922, the CWA has been actively involved in state and national affairs to assist the community.

Mrs Scaralotti said CWA Awareness Week which runs in the first week of September is an import time to remind the community of the vast range of activities the organisations supports.

"The needs of women in this country are bigger than they ever were before.,” she said.

"CWA brings ladies together to help, care and support each other.”

Mrs Scarrabelotti said CWA provides branches with the opportunity to acknowledge and raise awareness of their work in the community and give other women a taste of the fun and friendship enjoyed by members in their town.

Lismore day branch president Jan Clifford, OAM, said one of the great areas CWA supports are the educational grants.

"Our members and those from the Far North Group go across to Primex and make sandwiches and the like to raise funds for the educational grants,” she said.

"The money is used to fund up to 20 scholarships at around $500 each for children from year 6 to the end of the schooling to assit with text books and other costs”..

The Kyogle CWA branch secretary Jean Kutchen said their members love to combine baking and good causes.

"We support the The Kid's Cancer Project and to raise funds for the Cupcakes 4 A Cure,we hold an months morning tea and bake cupcakes,” she said,

"So once a month our members bake a variety of delicious scones and cakes and we get often get the guys coming in from the local Men's Shed to support us.”

