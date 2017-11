Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

"A LENGTHY clean up process" is under way after a truck rollover on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah as transport authorities warn the roadway may be closed all morning.

The B-double truck, which was carrying chickens, lost control near James Rd just before 7am.

The driver appears to have no serious injuries and is being assessed by paramedics.

He was seen walking after the crash, but paramedics placed a neck brace on him and prepared a stretcher.