Chicken nugget sign brings comic relief to flooded residents

ATTENTION emergency services. There is a man in South Lismore. And he wants chicken nuggets. Stat.

Amidst the grim nature that is the severe flooding in Lismore, there is one man giving people a well needed laugh.

South Lismore resident Tom Papworth has strung a sign up on the balcony of this two-storey property.

He is completely surrounded by floodwaters. And he is almost out of chicken nuggets.

Tom Papworth | Supplied

"I'm stuck inside so I thought I'd make a sign to give people a bit of a laugh.

"And it's working.

"A lot of people are cruising up and down the street on canoes and I can hear them laughing.

"That was the whole idea, to make light of a bad situation."

Mr Papworth said the water is currently a foot off the 1974 flood mark out the front of his house.

"I don't think people expected this flood to get to the level it has.

"Residents were asked to evacuate, but a lot of the people have stayed in their houses.

"We live in a flood zone, we knew it was going to happen. And as bad as it is, events like this unite the community."

Tom Papworth | Supplied

While Mr Papworth is lucky to still have electricity and running water - although it is backed up - he has lost some furniture stored on the ground floor of his property.

"I've been here a few years and when people started moving things I thought I'd better too.

"When water started coming up I moved my motorbike to higher ground but a few things I haven't been able to move because I am here on my own are completely waterlogged now."

While South Lismore waits for flood waters to start receding, Mr Papworth is pleased his sign has brought a bit of light relief to the situation.