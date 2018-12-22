Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chemistry student charged with poisoning university roommate. Picture: CBS Philly
Chemistry student charged with poisoning university roommate. Picture: CBS Philly
Crime

Student ‘slowly poisoned’ roommate

by Staff writers with wires
22nd Dec 2018 7:06 AM

A Chinese chemistry student at a US university tried to poison his African-American roommate over a period of several months, prosectors allege.

Yukai Yang, a 22-year-old chemistry major at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other offences, according to Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli, who called the allegations "weird and bizarre."

Yukai Yang, a 22-year-old chemistry student, tried to poison his African-American roommate over a period of several months. Picture: CBS Philly
Yukai Yang, a 22-year-old chemistry student, tried to poison his African-American roommate over a period of several months. Picture: CBS Philly

 

Prosecutors say Mr Yang sickened his roommate, fellow senior Juwan Royal, with thallium and possibly other chemicals, lacing his food and drinks over the course of several months last spring.

Mr Royal tested positive for thallium after he sought medical help several times for feeling dizzy, throwing up and feeling shaky.

According to Mr Morganelli, "Mr Royal experienced extreme pain in his lower extremities as well as severe burning and numbness which resulted in intensive medical treatment."

Mr Royal, who has since graduated, continues to suffer symptoms.

Thallium is odourless and tasteless, and can be fatal in humans. The soft metal is used internationally in electronics manufacturing and for other purposes. It once was used in rat poison in the US, but has been banned for that use since the 1970s.

 

The pair were roommates at Lehigh University for several years. Picture: CBS Philly
The pair were roommates at Lehigh University for several years. Picture: CBS Philly

 

Mr Yang admitted to having purchased thallium and other chemicals on the internet but said he got them "with the intent for him to harm himself if he did poorly on future exams", Mr Morganelli told reporters.

Mr Yang was already facing an ethnic intimidation charge for allegedly scrawling racist graffiti in their dorm room.

Mr Yang, an international student from China, is no longer enrolled at Lehigh, and his student visa has been revoked.

Both students were roommates for several years, and Mr Royal once believed they had a good relationship, according to Mr Morganelli.

chemistry editors picks poison roommates students

Top Stories

    Desperate renters targeted in new scam

    premium_icon Desperate renters targeted in new scam

    Crime PROSPECTIVE tenants are being targeted by fake rental property listings on social media.

    Man threatened to kill three people in separate incidents

    premium_icon Man threatened to kill three people in separate incidents

    Crime He has been granted bail to attend a rehabilitation facility

    What you need to know about Operation Safe Arrival

    premium_icon What you need to know about Operation Safe Arrival

    Crime Double demerit points have officially kicked in.

    LIST: Opening hours for Lismore cafes and restaurants

    premium_icon LIST: Opening hours for Lismore cafes and restaurants

    Business Here's a list of holiday trading hours for your favourites

    Local Partners