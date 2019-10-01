Chef died in hospital after being transported in paddy wagon

An inquest into the death of Tristan Francis Naudi, 23, at Lismore Base Hospital in January, 2016 is being held this week.

An inquest into the death of Tristan Francis Naudi, 23, at Lismore Base Hospital in January, 2016 is being held this week. Facebook.

AN APPRENTICE chef who died after being restrained by police officers at Lismore Base Hospital has been remembered at a coronial inquest for his "kind and gentle nature”.

Tristan Naudi, 23, died at the north coast hospital late on the night of January 18, 2016, after he was transported there in the back of a police vehicle and restrained face-down by four police officers in the hospital's mental health isolation room.

A NSW coronial inquest has been examining the circumstances of Mr Naudi's death, including medical evidence of MDMA and MDA found in his system, the actions of police and doctors on the night and the response by emergency services earlier in the evening.

The inquest has previously heard evidence that Mr Naudi suffered "an acute drug-induced behavioural disturbance” after believing that he took the drug LSD.

On its final day on Tuesday, the inquest heard from Mr Naudi's partner, Emma Bell, who described the young chef and surfing enthusiast as "rarely without a smile on his face”.

Ms Bell recalled Mr Naudi's "kind and gentle nature” and "charismatic smile”, describing him as a "sentimental and beautiful soul” who loved his job as an apprentice chef.

Choking back tears, she also recalled his many "romantic gestures” that included asking her to be his girlfriend at the top of a Ferris wheel.

"My only hope is that his memory is not tarnished and we remember him in that way,” she told the inquest in Sydney.

Tristan's sibling, Angela Tallon, said she was still mourning the loss of Mr Naudi, whom she described as her "brother, best friend, confident and protector”.

"I miss his smile, his laugh, his all-enveloping hugs,” Ms Tallon said through tears.

"He would always break the ice with that big cheeky smile.”

She said Mr Naudi was hardworking and always willing to help, recalling him as an "amazing young man full of potential” who dreamt of travelling the world.

"We were very proud of him,” she said.

"Grief is just love with no place to go. I can assure you Tristan was loved.

"Nothing we do or this court does can bring him back.”

Earlier, the inquest heard of "competing demands” at ambulance stations at Byron Bay, Murwillumbah, Ballina and Lismore on the night Mr Naudi died.

It has previously heard that police were left to transport Mr Naudi to hospital in the cage of a police Pajero because no ambulance attended his house at Bangalow.

State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan will deliver her final report on February 14, 2020.