Cheers to the endless variety of beer in today's pubs

BEER, glorious beer.

For me, it's like mother's milk. After a long day's work there is nothing better than kicking back and cracking a coldie.

These days, the options are seemingly endless.

But remember the days before the craft beer revolution?

Days when it was big commercial brands XXXX, VB, Tooheys or bust.

When I started drinking the options were limited.

It was just prior to the Dan Murphy's and First Choice takeover, when the bottle-o only had the standards available.

Looking back, I can't even remember if craft beer was craft beer. I certainly don't remember seeing it in the shelves.

These days there is a smorgasbord of options at every decent drinking hole and bottle shop.

Amber ale, Pacific ale, IPAs, session beers and imported selections.

Brewers on the Sunshine Coast who switched on to the craft beer culture years ago are now cashing in.

Sunshine Coast Brewery, Moffat Beach Brewing Co, Brouhaha and Eumundi Brewery are among those who have paved the way for others to follow.

If you're thirsty for a drop of the best cold beer, you must pick and choose carefully.

The trip to Dan Murphy's almost becomes adventure-like. I, for one, drift in the browse aisle, looking at the weird and wonderful creations.

I'm someone who likes to always try things at least once, so the abundance of options means I'm in store for longer than I like.

But when you stumble onto a winner, it's worth its weight in gold.