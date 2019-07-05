Cheers to the cash increase at Lismore Cup

MORE MONEY: Fairlighting on the way to winning the Lismore Cup last year. The cup will be worth an extra $15,000 this year.

LISMORE Turf Club is still cheering after this week's Racing NSW prizemoney increases to major country races.

Prizemoney for this year's Lismore Cup has risen from $60,000 to $75,000 and the two main support races - the Rousillon and Untamed - from $30,000 to $50,000.

Club chairman Mark Oaten reckons those increases will make the September Cup meeting one of the biggest and best.

"It's great news isn't it,” Oaten said this week when contacted after RacingNSW's prizemoney announcements.

"We're going to hold one of the biggest Cup meetings ever. It's record prizemoney for the Cup and will put so much more interest back into the Cup meeting.

"It's great for the club, for the local trainers and for the city.

"It will bring more horses and people into the city. The big stables like Kris Lees and Chris Waller and the other big Brisbane stables all of a sudden become likely.

"The possibilities are endless.”

While Lismore revelled in the prizemoney boost Ballina Jockey Club missed out.

Club secretary manager Matt Bertram was disappointed but philosophical.

"It was a bit strange but we didn't expect anything either,” Bertram said.

"We'll just put our heads down and work hard the next 12 months.”

It's been a quiet time at the Ballina club with no racing in May and just the one meeting in June.

"We do have a busy July with meetings on July 16 and 26,” he said.

"However we need the weather to help. We've had a stack of rain here.

"When we last raced in June it was on a Heavy 10 but it's even wetter here now and we wouldn't be able to race today. We do need a touch of luck to race.”

He also said the Ballina Cup had been moved to January.

"Something we will trial for a couple of years,” he said.

"It's a $70,000 race with a Showcase meeting and we do think it will be a big success.”

Next year's G McMullan Contractors Grafton Cup and Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap will both be worth $200,000.

"It's a major shot in the arm for Grafton, no doubt about that,” Clarence River Jockey Club chief executive Michael Beattie said.

"We couldn't be happier. It increases next year's two days by $125,000 and takes the five days to over $1.5million. Increasing the Ramornie and Cup to $200,000 puts them on a par with other races across the state where we should be.”