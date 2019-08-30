Menu
SPONSOR ON BOARD: Asahi Beverages have come on board as the signature sponsor for the 10th annual Ballina Food and Wine Festival organised by the Rotary Club of Ballina-on-Richmond. Pictured (from left) Chris McLean from Asahi, Ian Howard from The Cellar, Rotarian Col Lee and Krystle Edwards from Asahi. Graham Broadhead
News

Cheers to one Ballina festival as it marks a milestone year

Graham Broadhead
by
30th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN A TOWN that has trouble keeping festivals alive, the Ballina Food and Wine Festival is this year celebrating its 10th year.

Organising committee chair from the Rotary Club of Ballina-on-Richmond, Col Lee, said its the support of local businesses and sponsors which has seen the festival continue to attract several thousand people.

While other festivals in Ballina have gone off like a prawn in the sun, Mr Lee said the food and wine festival has grown over the years, with the support of not only local people but others from throughout the region.

"It's a milestone year," Mr Lee said.

Asahi Beverages are back as signature sponsors for the fourth year, while The Cellar, a regional business with a shopfront in Ballina, is on board for the second consecutive year.

Mr Lee said he was proud of the efforts of his fellow Rotarians and other volunteers who help out on the day to support the festival.

And of course the public keeps coming back to have a tipple and tantalise the taste buds with the varied wares of the businesses with stalls, and to see the cooking demonstrations along with the entertainment put on throughout the afternoon.

The Ballina Food and Wine Festival will be held at the Ballina Jockey Club on Sunday, October 20, with a gala dinner at the Ballina RSL Club on Friday, October 18.

Tickets for the over-18s main festival event at the jockey club cost $25.

Tickets are on sale online at ballinafoodandwine.com.au.

asahi ballina food and wine festival ballina jockey club northern rivers community rotary club of ballina-on-richmond
Lismore Northern Star

