Cheers to new brew Beer raises funds for fires

Hoges (Paul Hogan) and strops (John Cornell) with Delvene Delaney (Rosie), revived the 1970's Hangover cure sketch from the Paul Hogan show.

With a surplus of 500 patrons drinking over 600 schooners at Hotel Brunswick’s beer launch on Saturday, marketing manager Luke Watson said the new brew was ‘very well received’.

The historic pub, built in 1940 will donate 100 per cent of the Classic Brew, Summer Ale to multiple local charities to assist bushfires.

To kick things off pub owners Australian film producer John Cornell and actor Delvene Delaney donated $200,000 to the Rural Fire Service but they won’t know how much they raised until today when they tally up the whole weekend.

“John had always wanted to have his own beer,” Mr Watson said.

“It’s been an eight-week process to get it to where it is today.”

To help launch the product, over Christmas Mr Cornell and Ms Delaney worked with good friend Paul Hogan to create a beer commercial featuring TV legends Hoges, Strop and Rosie from the 1970s Hangover Cure Sketch on the Paul Hogan show.

The commercial was aired to patrons on multiple TV screens at the event.

The event started at noon, with a pop-up bar, merch tent, free BBQ, face painting, kids’ club and live music by Micka Scene and Dirty Channel Duo.

“The pub was packed, it was awesome,” he said.

The beer tent and merchandise tent were set up to mirror the set on the original hangover clip.

Hotel Brunswick teamed up with Ballina’s Seven Mile Brewery to create the Classic Brew Summer Ale described as a fresh take on an old classic, the Australian pale, with a zesty aroma of hops, tropical fruits and citrus, a smooth mouthfeel and a mild, bitter finish.

“Its completion coincided with the recent, raging bushfires,” Mr Watson said.

So far, charity recipients include five local RFS volunteer brigades, Wires, North Coast Wildlife, Friends Of The Koalas and Big Scrub Landcare.

Hotel Brunswick will be keeping patrons informed of how the funds are spent via their social media sites.