Cheers to a Mac-nificent drop

THE team behind Brookie's Gin officially launched their latest drop, Mac, on Wednesday night.

Held at the Beach Hotel's Green Room in Byron Bay, Cape Byron Distillery's Eddie Brook proudly introduced the new product.

"Tonight's about experiencing Mac for what it is - a fun product born on (the) Northern Rivers," he said.

Mac by Brookie's is a premium roasted macadamia and wattleseed liqueur, made from locally sourced roasted macadamia nuts and toasted native Australian wattleseed.

"Mac for me, is kind of a homage - to try to bring back those nostalgic moments and that pure, roasted macadamia," Mr Brook said, reflecting on his childhood growing on on his parent's macadamia farm, Brookfarm.

"It's a bit more than just a celebration about one product, it's really, a celebration of pretty much everyone coming together."

The past few years have been a massive time of growth for the local business, with Cape Byron Distillery having won multiple awards for their world renowned Brookie's Dry Gin and Brookie's Slow Gin.

Mac is available online via the Cape Byron Distillery website and selected bottle shops.