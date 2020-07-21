CHEERS: Brewery gives $100k to 6 local groups

SIX Northern Rivers not-for-profits will enjoy their share of $100,000 in funding, after being selected as recipients in the Northern Rivers Large Grants Program 2020, by the not-for-profit inGrained Foundation.

The foundation is run by local brewery Stone & Wood.

The Northern Rivers Large Grants Program 2020 invited Northern Rivers social and environmental not-for-profits to apply for a grant between $10,000 and $30,000.

The organisations were invited to show how their projects contribute to 'regeneration and social connection' - this year's theme.

The total funding pool also included a $15,000 'Employee Funded Grant', created by the permanent team at Stone & Wood, who substituted their monthly carton allowance with a cash donation to the inGrained Foundation to raise the money.

1. The Rainforest 4 Foundation: Awarded a $30,000 grant, the foundation will embark on a large scale regeneration project across fire-impacted Huonbrook, Wanganui and Upper Wilsons Creek, where the organisation will engage residents, landowners, volunteers and the Aboriginal Madhima Gulga bush regeneration team in mitigating the risk of future bushfire through weeding, planting and increasing biodiversity.

2. The Mullum District Neighbourhood Centre: The centre will put their $20,000 grant towards launching a nutritional food relief and food sustainability project for community

members experiencing financial difficulty and/or social isolation, in which participants can connect and engage in food preparation together.

3. Tweed Landcare: They will use their grant to regenerate wildlife in the fire-affected area of Terragon in the Tweed Valley, engaging local residents and landowners in improving safety for local wildlife and installing waterers, nest boxes, hollows and sensor cameras for animal tracking.

4. Support for New Mums: This volunteer-led organisation will use their grant to relaunch their volunteer home-visit program for new mothers without local support networks in the Tweed Shire, with the aim to reduce isolation and create connections for participants, following child birth.

5. ZeroEmissions Byron: ZEB will use their grant to part-fund their RePlant Byron's Community Connection Project, which aims to drawdown carbon and reinvigorate local biodiversity by - with help from local Aboriginal firestick burning practitioners - preparing degraded pasture land for the planting of 3500 locally grown native rainforest trees

6. Autism Camp Australia: This organisation was selected by Stone & Wood's permanent employees to receive the $15,000 'Employee Funded Grant' to help purchasing musical and play equipment to assist the development of young people living with autism.

For more information about the inGrained Foundation and the Northern Rivers Large Grants Program, visit www.ingrainedfoundation.com.au.