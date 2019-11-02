Cheerleading is not as glamorous as it looks

TOP TALENT: North Coast Elite All Star Cheerleading's "Lady Legacy" took 2nd place in the Adults Team at the Brisbane "Spring Carnival" in October 2019.

WHEN you're throwing an athlete in the air to do a spectacular cheerleading manoeuvre, there has to be a lot of trust involved.

That's the expert advice from North Coast Elite All Star Cheerleading's owner Taleigha Levot.

Levot, 18, who runs the gym with her sister Nataree, 20, said trust, passion and a strong team work ethic were the key elements to success for their Wollongbar cheerleading gym.

"We went to the Australian All Star cheerleading Federation's Spring Carnival in Brisbane in October where all our team made the podium in first or second place,” she said.

"To top off the weekend, we also were awarded the third highest achieving Level 2 All Star Gym out of the all of the gyms competing.”

Cheerleading might look like it's all glamour, but it's a demanding sport which combines strength, flexibility and coordination to perform cartwheels, back and forward handsprings, dance moves and stunts such as tossing a team member into the air then safely catching them.

Levot said she was proud of all the squads who shone at the Spring Carnival to bring home a medal.

"Our Mini Kaos won first in the Minis Team for 6 to 8 year olds and our Flawless team also won first in the Senior Level 3 Co-ed stunt team,” she said.

"Then we won two seconds with Pink Fury in the Senior Level 2 Coed Team for 10 to 18 year olds and Lady Legacy in the Adults Team.”

Levot said Mini Kaos and Pink Fury Teams were now actively training for the final and most important competition of the year, the AASCF Nationals, in Melbourne in late November.

"On Sunday November 17 at 4pm we are holding a Show-Offs event which is open to the public to watch all of our competition teams perform their 2019 routines,” she said.

"Then on Saturday December 7 between 10am and 2.30pm we are holding a Placements event which is an opportunity to try-out for one of our competition teams.

"We train all year and the December event is where our members and potential members come to the gym and have their skills assessment.”

More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/North.Coast.Elite/