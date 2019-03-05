Cheerleaders are coming to speedway

HELPING HAND: Lismore Speedway is supporting the Ballina based Epic Cheer All Stars with a fundraising initiative.

CASTROL Edge Lismore Speedway this Saturday night will help Ballina youngsters ranging in age from nine to 14 in their bid to win gold at the Global Dance Cheer Games in Hawaii.

Money raised will go to the Ballina-based Epic Cheer All Stars by allowing their organisers to participate in a fundraising initiative at the fixture.

People representing the group will be walking through the crowd seeking donations - and selling tickets in a monster raffle - in which all proceeds go to the team after qualifying through to the cheerleader and dance routine world final which will be held at the Hawaii Convention Centre, May 17-20.

"We were approached by the group asking if they could conduct a fundraiser on March 9 at our speedway,” Lander said.

"It is for a worthy cause and I am happy for the track to lend its support.”

Meanwhile the race action will be highlighted with the return of V8 dirt modifieds, participating in three 20-lap feature races, and the running of the Wingless Sprintcar Golden Jubilee 50-lap main event.

Racing for production sedans, junior sedans, four cylinder sedans and street stocks will support the V8 dirt modifieds and wingless sprintcars.

It's an important meeting for the wingless sprintcar class as their feature race will celebrate the fifty continuous seasons of speedway action at the historic Lismore Showground.

The wingless division are one of several headlining race car categories chosen by Lander to contest 50-lap Golden Jubilee feature races during the milestone 2018-19 season.

Gates open at 4pm and racing starts at 5.30pm.