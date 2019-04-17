Menu
Fishing

WATCH: Cheeky freshie steals catch from NT angler

by LAUREN ROBERTS, Acting Barramundi reporter
17th Apr 2019 9:13 AM
Subscriber only

 

AFTER a cheeky 1.5m freshie snatched a barra from his fishing line, Territory fisho Nathan Langer just laughed.

After all, it's not the first time a croc has snatched a fish from the experienced angler - and it certainly won't be the last.

Competing with nature for a catch is just part of being a fisherman in the NT, according to Mr Langer.

"Normally it's not the freshies, most of the time it's the saltwater crocs that have a little more guts," he said. "It doesn't put me off, it makes it better.

Fishing in the NT, you can catch anything - and it's better than the other states when you can fish all day and catch nothing."

Mr Langer, who runs a YouTube channel called Hunting NT, took a video of the croc taking his fish at Corroboree Billabong on Saturday and said people loved the GoPro footage.

"I could see it coming," he said. "I'm like 'it's a freshie - he just wants the fish, he's not interested in taking me'."

crocodile editors picks fishing northern territory video

