Health

‘Check yours’: QLD mum finds needle in Kmart baby toy

by Chris Calcino
10th Feb 2021 11:36 AM
A CAIRNS mum was horrified when she discovered a pram toy bought for her baby was hiding a dangerous secret that could have caused serious injury to her child.

The woman bought an Anko brand toy pram hanger from Kmart and noticed there was a sharp needle embedded within a cloth bird (inset).

"Found this needle in toy pram hanger," she posted on social media.

"Bub was playing with it and I felt something hard in the bird.

A Cairns woman took to Facebook after reportedly finding a sewing needle embedded in a pram toy she bought at Kmart. Picture: Facebook
A Cairns woman took to Facebook after reportedly finding a sewing needle embedded in a pram toy she bought at Kmart. Picture: Facebook


"Thought I hadn't cut the plastic off properly so I gave it a little wiggle around and poked out this needle.

"Looks like a manufacturer's error with the machine as the needle is broken at the top, but just wanted to put a post up in case.

"Please, please check yours if you've got one."

A Cairns woman took to Facebook after reportedly finding a sewing needle embedded in a pram toy she bought at Kmart. PICTURE: FACEBOOK
A Cairns woman took to Facebook after reportedly finding a sewing needle embedded in a pram toy she bought at Kmart. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

The woman had emailed Kmart and was awaiting a response.

The Cairns Post has also contacted Kmart for comment.

Originally published as 'Check yours': Cairns mum finds needle in Kmart baby toy

