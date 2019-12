Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

FALLS Festival Day 1 was a great success with excellent weather and easy access to the site. The predominant fashion trend was bright neon colours.

Greens, pinks, yellows dominated the landscape in bright cycling shorts, jackets and dyed hair.

Many men decided to sport floral shirts with designer patterns. Sophisticated black and gold was also on display while anything shiny seemed to work as well.