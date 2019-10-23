Check out this new Australian $1

Australia Post employees Yvonne Shepherd and Sophie Herrington show off the new designs on the one dollar coins.

Australia Post employees Yvonne Shepherd and Sophie Herrington show off the new designs on the one dollar coins. Marc Stapelberg

AUSTRALIA Post, home of the original Australian collectable - the stamp, has just launched a new collectable, and they've already made an appearance in Ballina.

The Great Aussie Coin Hunt road trip visited the Northern Rivers to promote a new range of coins, created in partnership with the Royal Australian Mint.

Designed to be fun for all ages, the Great Aussie Coin Hunt creates an iconic reflection of Aussie life through an A-Z set of themed $1 coins, starting (of course) with A for Australia Post.

Everyone can join in the hunt by going into any one of the 3600 participating Post Offices, making a purchase and receiving the $1 collectable coins in their change.

By collecting the entire set of 26, hunt enthusiasts will secure their own special slice of Australian history.

Australia Post Executive General Manager Consumer and Community, Nicole Sheffield said Australians have a proud tradition of collecting a range of items from stamps to shells and everything in between.

"We want everyone to get involved in the Great Aussie Coin Hunt. Not only will it be really exciting to hunt for all the coins and build an amazing collection, but each and every coin opens up the opportunity for wonderful conversations about quintessential Australian life," she said.

"It's a great way for grandparents to connect with grandchildren, and for all of us to share our own experiences and memories with each other - both here and with friends and family overseas."

From summers spent swinging on a Hills Hoist to loading up the esky for a BBQ and cooling off with a raspberry Zooper Dooper, the coins celebrate iconic Australiana and will spark fond memories for many Aussies.

The coins feature everything from favourite foods, to the boomerang and didgeridoo, our favourite sports like cricket and footy, iconic Neighbours stars, and some of our most popular and unique wildlife ‒ the kangaroo, platypus and quokka.

Even the tiny Western Australian township of Xantippe is represented as the only Australian place starting with the letter X.

For more information about The Great Aussie Coin Hunt visit aussiecoinhunt.com.au.